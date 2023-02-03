Anzeige
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.2576

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23888347

CODE: WATL LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATL LN 
Sequence No.:  220704 
EQS News ID:  1551375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1551375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2023 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

