3 February 2023

Capita plc

Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that John Cresswell, Non-Executive Director, has decided to step down from his role as Non-Executive Director. John will leave the Board on 31 March 2023.

David Lowden, Chairman, said: "On behalf of all the Capita directors, I would like to thank John for his professionalism, commitment, and valuable contribution to the Board during his 7-year tenure as a director. We wish him well for the future"

For further information:

Capita

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations T: +44 (0) 7720 169269