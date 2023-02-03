Anzeige
Freitag, 03.02.2023
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 
PR Newswire
03.02.2023
Capita plc - Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

London, February 3

3 February 2023

Capita plc

Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') today announces that John Cresswell, Non-Executive Director, has decided to step down from his role as Non-Executive Director. John will leave the Board on 31 March 2023.

David Lowden, Chairman, said: "On behalf of all the Capita directors, I would like to thank John for his professionalism, commitment, and valuable contribution to the Board during his 7-year tenure as a director. We wish him well for the future"

Capita

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations T: +44 (0) 7720 169269

