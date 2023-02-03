Bitcoin Association for BSV: The Bitcoin Association Announces a Series of New C-Suite Starters

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Cyrille Albrecht as Managing Director, Ewa Merino as Director of Finance and Operations, and Marcin Zarakowski as a new member of the Executive Committee.

Cyrille joins The Bitcoin Association with over two decades of senior IT experience, most recently holding the position of Chief Technology Officer for Taal - a global team of industry-leading experts focused on creating the future of blockchain mining. With extensive experience in digital transformation, Cyrille brings a wealth of knowledge from the IT world - a skillset that he will apply in helping to grow the Bitcoin Association globally.

New Bitcoin Association MD Cyrille Albrecht commented: "I am extremely excited about joining Bitcoin Association as their new MD. Having spent the last few years working in the industry as the CTO for Taal, I have amassed extensive technical and industry knowledge, and am looking forward to working directly with some of the most innovative minds in blockchain. I consider myself an advocate for the Bitcoin (BSV) Blockchain protocol, and believe it is the only blockchain that can scale and manage the massive number of transactions that the digital world will demand to create far-reaching efficiencies."

Ewa joins the Bitcoin Association as a results-driven c-suite executive with many years of experience on strategic projects and running global organizations across a number of industries. Ewa will proactively participate in all aspects of management and business development at the Bitcoin Association, from finance and operations to marketing and HR.

New Director of Finance and operation Ewa Marino said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join an organization that has a leading role in the digital asset world. Having joined from a consultancy that works on everything from marketing to business development, I am very much looking forward to leveraging my skills to deliver the Bitcoin Association's mission and vision."

Marcin is moving into a more strategic role at the Bitcoin Association, with his elevation to the Executive Committee. He has been with the Bitcoin Association for two years and has served in a number of positions from Chief of Staff to Managing Director.

New Executive Committee member Marcin Zarakowski commented: "It has been wonderful working at the Bitcoin Association, and I look forward to this exciting new chapter. I have collaborated on several key projects for the BSV ecosystem and now I can join the Executive Committee and play a much more strategic role in shaping the future of the Association."

The Bitcoin Association is a global industry organization that advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain miners, and within the ecosystem.

The Bitcoin Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

The Bitcoin (BSV) Blockchain, allows users to transact and immutably store data at a fraction of the cost of any competitor, with average transaction costs standing at around 1/50th of a cent. Furthermore, the BSV Blockchain scales unbounded and already allows for around 100,000 transactions per second.

About The Bitcoin Association for BSV

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the Bitcoin SV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation, and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, audibility, and more honesty for governments, citizens, and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors - media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR , digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial

About Cyrille Albrecht

Cyrille is a forward thinker who focuses on Technology, Entrepreneur, Blockchain, Digital Transformation, Economics, Financial Service, and Fintech.

Cyrille brings a wealth of experience and has worked and provided insight across several projects within technology and the ecosystem itself. His previous roles include Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Taal, Head IT Digital at Zurich Insurance Company, Chief Information Officer at Indexium (Sixgroup), and several management positions in consulting.

About Ewa Merino:

Ewa is a result-driven C-Suite executive, Consultant, and General Manager skilled in proactively participating in all aspects of Management and Business Development from Finance and Operations to Marketing and Human Resources of high-growth Start-Ups. Entrepreneur with excellent multitasking abilities and hands-on mentality with the capability of identifying new opportunities and sustaining growth.

About Marcin Zarakowski:

Marcin is an Attorney-at-law (Poland) specializing in IP law, IT law, data protection (CIPP/E), and AML/KYC with significant knowledge of various legal aspects of blockchain technology. Certified Swiss start-up board member and University of Cambridge Executive MBA candidate.

He has served as the Managing Director of Bitcoin Association for BSV, he is the former co-chair of the Privacy Working Group of INATBA, a member of the Expert Panel of EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum, a member of ThinkBLOCKtank and Swiss-Polish Blockchain Association.

