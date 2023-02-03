NEUROMARK received new Category I CPT code and support from AAO position statement

Neurent Medical, a company pioneering innovative non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases, today announced its NEUROMARK Rhinitis Neurolysis Therapy (RNT) is now commercially available in limited U.S. markets. Commercialization comes as the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) code for posterior nasal nerve ablation (PNN) procedures, which includes NEUROMARK, to treat chronic rhinitis. The code will go into effect in January 2024. Furthermore, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) endorses this procedure.

Approximately one in four Americans suffer from chronic rhinitis1, which can result in irritating symptoms including rhinorrhea (runny nose), persistent congestion, swelling of the mucosal membrane in the nose, and sneezing and nasal itching caused by inflammation. NEUROMARK's unique device and intelligent technology platform enable Otolaryngologists to treat chronic rhinitis patients with precision and control and enhance the patient experience from treatment through recovery.

"Our goal is to provide an easy-to-operate, smart treatment that provides clinicians with more precise control and confidence, and patients with a safe, comfortable experience," said Brian Shields, CEO of Neurent Medical. "The new CPT code underscores the value of this technology as we further grow our commercial presence in the U.S. and work to make NEUROMARK more accessible to the millions of patients living with chronic rhinitis today."

NEUROMARK is designed to gently apply controlled low-power radio frequency (RF) energy to target regions of the nasal cavity, disrupting the parasympathetic nerve signals that can trigger an inflammatory response. This unique system offers ENTs a novel and unique leaflet design to help deliver precision neurolysis of posterior nasal nerves, with the intelligence and flexibility to comfortably accommodate a range of anatomies.

The recent endorsement2 of PNN by the AAO-HNS, a specialty society representing almost 12,000 ENT surgeons, further validates Neurent Medical's long-term future in the treatment of chronic rhinitis.

Neurent Medical is pioneering innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases by targeting and safely disrupting hyperactive autonomic nerves that drive underlying inflammation. Its proprietary NEUROMARK technology with a unique design and advanced algorithmic control, physicians can precisely target and safely disrupt multiple underlying nerve branches in a single procedure to alleviate Chronic Rhinitis symptoms and improve patient quality of life. The venture capital-backed company is headquartered in Galway, Ireland. For more information visit www.neurentmedical.com.

