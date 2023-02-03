Reading, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Pennsylvania-based nonprofit human services organization, Inperium Inc, has announced the expansion of its services into the state of Tennessee. The firm has recently concluded an affiliation with Shelby Residential and Vocational Services, Inc. (SRVS), the largest provider of services for individuals with disabilities in West Tennessee. The new affiliation is part of Inperium's expansion plan, aiming to make its services available to everyone in need, through the Inperium Constellation. The affiliation with SRVS will be Inperium's first in the state of Tennessee.

Inperium Inc provides a wide range of human services, including programs that improve the quality of life for children and adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities or behavioral health needs. Through its unique 'Affiliation Model', the organization provides collaboration opportunities to other organizations without requiring them to merge with Inperium. Once an organization is affiliated with Inperium, they help the affiliates to enhance their quality and consistency of services, financial diversity, and continuity of care by utilizing their collective resources. The affiliation with SRVS intends to enhance the service to those with disabilities enabling them to live meaningful lives.

Inperium Inc made its first affiliation in 2016. Today the organization has 34 affiliations in total, spread across 14 states, Tennessee being the latest on the list.

"We are the fastest-growing nonprofit human services organization in the United States. We are proud of our impressive growth within a short period of time. Our new transaction with SRVS is our third affiliation in 2022. We are committed to expanding our services to other states and serving people in need of support through our Inperium Constellation method," says Ryan Smith, Founder and CEO of Inperium Inc.

About Inperium Inc

Inperium Inc is a 501(c)(3) & 509(a)(3) nonprofit human service organization, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States. The organization was established in 2015 by Ryan Smith. Specializing in non-profit organization management, Inperium Inc provides approaches that facilitate access to business and professional shared services. This approach allows organizations to focus on the advancement and sustainability of their unique missions through affiliation as an alternative to traditional mergers. Inperium's network includes non-profits/for-profits providing person-centric health-related support & other business services to the organizations it aids.

