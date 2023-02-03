Marula Mining Plc - Marula Mining Seeks Listing on AIM

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

3 February 2023

Marula Mining Seeks Listing on AIM

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to update the market and shareholders on its intention to seek a listing of Marula's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market ("AIM") ("Listing"), subject to the preparation and acceptance of all the requisite documentation and regulatory approvals.

Highlights:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP retained as the Nominated Adviser ("NOMAD") for the Listing

Mining capital markets law firm Memery Crystal, appointed as the Company's legal advisers

Accounting firm Saffery Champness LLP has also been appointed as Reporting Accountant

Monecor ( London ) Ltd, trading as OvalX, to continue in its role as the Company's Broker, with a joint broker set to be appointed in due course

) Ltd, trading as OvalX, to continue in its role as the Company's Broker, with a joint broker set to be appointed in due course Geological technical consultants to be appointed later this month and will complete a detailed Competent Persons Report on Marula's portfolio of battery metals focused assets in Africa .

AIM is currently home to approximately 852 companies with a combined market capitalisation of almost £135 billion, and the Company's proposed Listing is beneficial to the continued growth of the Company and development of its mining projects in East and Southern Africa.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"At Marula, we strongly believe that a listing onthe London Stock Exchange's AIM market should prove to be transformational for the Company. AIM has established itself as one of the world's most successful and established market for dynamic high growth companies, supported by a significant community of companies, advisers and investors.

"Marula is going from strength to strength and continues to deliver on its strategy, which is why we believe a listing on AIM is in line with this strategy as we continue to reach milestones, and seek out exposure to a larger pool of investors.

"We believe that an AIM listing provides the Company with the chance to access a diverse set of investors and increased liquidity, and offers a new pool of investors the opportunity to invest in our critical mineral assets, as we collectively push toward the global green transition. Our recent production of lithium from the Blesberg project is proof of our commitment to this, as we seek out near term growth opportunities in and out of our existing portfolio. With our clearly defined growth strategy, and positive market setting for the commodities in which we are focused, we believe the Company is well positioned to thrive on a market where, traditionally, mining companies have succeeded.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Advisers for being part of our team. I look forward to sharing further updates on the proposed listing in the coming months."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine and Bagamoyo Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are currently traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer



Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations



Email: jason@marulamining.com



Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP,

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker

OvalX,

Tom Curran / Thomas Smith +44 (0) 20 7392 1568 Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution;

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.