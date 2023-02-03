Norway's DNV has acquired Australia-based solar data specialist Solcast for an unspecified sum.From pv magazine Australia DNV, a Norway-based energy consultancy and ship classification society, has acquired Australian solar forecasting specialist Solcast. The Sydney-based company says the deal will allow it to expand its digital and data-driven services. Solcast uses global weather satellite imagery, machine learning, and historical and live data on solar irradiance to produce more than 600 million new forecasts per hour, while providing real-time access via an application programming interface ...

