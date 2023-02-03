DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc 03-Feb-2023 / 12:40 GMT/BST

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

a. Full name of discloser The Vanguard Group, Inc. b. Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a) The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. c. Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates Horizon Therapeutics plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree d. If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) e. Date position held/dealing undertaken 01 February 2023 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure f. In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? N/A If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security USUSD0.0001 ordinary shares (Note 3) Interests Short positions Number % Number % 1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 21,287,766 9.31% 2. Cash-settled derivatives 3. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell Total 21,287,766 9.31%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities (Note 5) USUSD0.0001 ordinary shares Purchase 1,000 110.40 USD USUSD0.0001 ordinary shares Purchase 3,489 110.45 USD USUSD0.0001 ordinary shares Sale 617 110.45 USD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Number of Price Class of Product Nature of dealing reference per relevant description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ securities unit security e.g. CFD short position (Note 6) (Note 5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Number Product of Exercise Type Option Class of description e.g. Writing, purchasing, selling, securities price e.g. Expiry money relevant call varying to which per American, date paid/ security option etc. option unit European received per relates etc. unit (Note 6)

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Exercise relevant description exercised Number of price per security e.g. call against securities unit option (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of Nature of dealing Price per unit (if relevant e.g. subscription, Details applicable) security conversion, exercise (Note 5) Not Applicable

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No Date of disclosure 03 February 2023 Contact name Shawn Acker Telephone number 001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

