SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. SCI is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions.

Jeremy Young, President, and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "2022 was an exceptional year for SCI, which included record total revenue, gross profit, and earnings per share. We increased sales volume through our growing portfolio of products and services, benefited from further manufacturing efficiencies, and added customers through focused marketing plans. Our growth strategy also includes research and development investments directed toward the introduction of innovative applications for specific niche markets including aerospace and defense. These initiatives represent positive steps toward achievement of our long-term growth goals."

Mr. Young continued, "We increased our financial strength throughout 2022. Resources were allocated to specific areas of our business to enhance current and future performance. During the past year these actions included the cash purchase of more than $530,000 of manufacturing equipment, approximately $2.0 million of investments in income producing securities, and a 40% reduction in total debt outstanding to less than $150,000 at 2022 year-end."

"Our plans for 2023 include increased sales volume and achievement of additional operating efficiencies. These efforts will benefit our commitment to continuously enhance SCI's performance through those things we can control, while we remain cautiously optimistic regarding issues influencing the global economy."

Total Revenue

Total revenue increased 75% to $23,467,030 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, from $13,448,021 the prior year. The Company's 2022 fourth quarter total revenue was $5,818,755 or 79% above the same period a year ago. The most significant factor contributing to the increases for both periods in 2022 was higher pricing due to raw material costs, followed by positive volume comparisons and favorable product mix.

Order backlog was approximately $4.1million on December 31, 2022, compared to $3.3 million on the same date in 2021. Orders remained solid entering 2023 as customers continue to prefer shorter lead times and intra-quarter shipments.

ERC Tax Credit

During the first nine months of 2021 the Company recorded an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) which totaled $560,921. Recognition of these items contributed to lower cost of revenue of $323,038 and lower operating expenses of $237,883. There was no ERC recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021 and year 2022.

Gross profit

Gross profit for the year 2022 increased 36% to $4,786,955 compared to $3,529,255 the prior year, while gross profit for the 2022 fourth quarter increased 44% to $1,243,603 from $861,297 for the same period a year ago. The positive comparisons for both periods in 2022 benefited from higher total revenue, favorable product mix and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative, research and development, and marketing and sales) were $2,306,737 for the year 2022 versus $1,751,349 the prior year. The 2021 operating expenses included $238,000 of ERC recorded during the first nine months of the year which reduced the reported amounts. General and administrative expense was higher than a year ago primarily due to increased staff, and additional business liability insurance reflecting the increase in total revenue. Research and development expense for the year 2022 increased due to additional research supplies including specialty materials for custom applications, and related initiatives. The increase in marketing and sales expense for the year 2022 versus 2021 was principally due to travel related to resumption of in-person meetings with customers and participation in additional industry trade shows.

For the 2022 fourth quarter, operating expenses increased approximately 3% to $578,836 from $563,996 for the same period a year ago.

EBITDA*

EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 15% to $2,894,704 for the full-year 2022 from $2,515,199 for 2021. EBITDA for the 2022 fourth quarter nearly doubled to $782,530 compared to $396,884 a year ago. The increases for the year 2022 and fourth quarter compared to the prior year were attributable to higher pretax income.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

The Company's provision for income tax expense was $542,395 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $392,242 in 2021. For the 2022 fourth quarter, the provision for income tax expense increased to $230,820 from $53,960 for the same period in 2021. The differences between both periods in 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the significant increase in total revenue versus the same periods in 2021.

The deferred tax asset decreased from $663,820 at December 31, 2021 to $151,164 at December 31, 2022 primarily due to the utilization of tax net operating loss carryforwards in 2022.

Income Applicable to Common Stock

Income applicable to common stock was a record $1,957,024 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1,654,672 in 2021. This 18% increase was primarily due to higher revenue and gross profit. The year 2021 results benefited from the ERC of approximately $561,000 recorded during the first nine months of 2021 plus a $325,300 gain on extinguishment of the Company's Payroll Protection Plan loan in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings per common share increased 16% to a record $0.43 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.37 for the year 2021.

The 2022 fourth quarter income applicable to common stock increased 102% to $465,047, or $0.10 per share, compared to $229,971, or $0.05 per share the prior year. Increased total revenue and gross profit for the 2022 fourth quarter contributed to the increase.

Cash and Total Debt Outstanding

Cash on hand on December 31, 2022, was $3,947,966 compared to $4,140,942 on the same date a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company purchased $1,989,265 of marketable securities which contributed to interest income of $31,100 for the period. The Company completed the purchase of a new vacuum hot press and other equipment during the second half of 2022 for approximately $536,000 in cash.

Total debt outstanding was $146,516 on December 31, 2022, a decrease of 40% compared to $243,218 on that same date the prior year. During the year 2022 the Company made principal payments of $96,702 related to finance lease obligations.

*A reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA, as used in this release, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the financial schedules that are a part of this release. This non-GAAP financial measure is intended to supplement and should be read together with our financial results. It should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on this non-GAAP financial measure.

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current Assets Cash $ 3,947,966 $ 4,140,942 Investments - marketable securities, short term 989,265 - Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 895,839 531,577 Inventories 2,177,917 1,073,218 Prepaid expenses 136,134 678,357 Total current assets 8,147,121 6,424,094 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,363,206 8,966,488 Less accumulated depreciation (7,101,573 ) (6,809,850 ) Property and Equipment, net 2,261,633 2,156,638 Investments - marketable securities, long term 1,000,000 - Right of use asset, net 185,072 274,298 Deferred tax asset 151,164 663,820 Other assets 85,138 89,552 Total other assets 1,421,374 1,027,670 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,830,128 $ 9,608,402 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 97,367 $ 96,702 Operating lease, short term 105,789 97,292 Accounts payable 514,512 250,383 Customer deposits 1,825,595 1,724,556 Accrued expenses 392,233 348,026 Total current liabilities 2,935,496 2,516,959

Long term debt 49,149 146,516 Operating lease, long term 99,834 205,623 Total liabilities 3,084,479 2,869,098

Total Shareholders' Equity 8,745,649 6,739,304

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,830,128 $ 9,608,402

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 5,818,755 $ 3,242,493 $ 23,467,030 $ 13,448,021 Cost of revenue 4,575,152 2,381,196 18,680,075 9,918,766 Gross profit 1,243,603 861,297 4,786,955 3,529,255 General and administrative expense 378,914 401,993 1,549,696 1,280,579 Research and development expense 103,531 86,471 375,728 235,679 Marketing and sales expense 96,391 75,532 381,313 235,091 Income from operations 664,767 297,301 2,480,218 1,777,906 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (325,300 ) Interest (income) expense (31,100 ) 7,332 (19,201 ) 32,140 Income before provision for income taxes 695,867 289,969 2,499,419 2,071,066 Provision for income tax expense 230,820 53,960 542,395 392,242 Net income 465,047 236,009 1,957,024 1,678,824 Dividends on preferred stock - 6,038 - 24,152 INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCK $ 465,047 $ 229,971 $ 1,957,024 $ 1,654,672 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.43 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,518,613 4,504,407 4,515,002 4,495,678 Diluted 4,546,787 4,535,704 4,542,891 4,523,690

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

2022 2021 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 2,398,155 $ 2,610,548 Investing activities (2,494,429 ) (688,151 ) Financing activities (96,702 ) (699,006 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (192,976 ) 1,223,391 CASH - Beginning of period 4,140,942 2,917,551 CASH - End of period $ 3,947,966 $ 4,140,942

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

Three months ended Dec. 31, Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 465,047 $ 236,009 $ 1,957,024 $ 1,678,824 Interest (34,351 ) 2,539 (34,520 ) 10,653 Income taxes 230,820 53,960 542,395 392,242 Depreciation and amortization 121,014 104,376 429,805 433,480 EBITDA 782,530 396,884 2,894,704 2,515,199 Stock based compensation 8,679 8,670 49,321 47,903 Adjusted EBITDA $ 791,209 $ 405,554 $ 2,944,025 $ 2,563,102

