Freitag, 03.02.2023

WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 Ticker-Symbol: DAU0 
Tradegate
02.02.23
15:45 Uhr
156,60 Euro
+0,88
+0,57 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2023 | 14:34
European Defence Fund: Dassault Aviation launches, at the industrial level, the EICACS project, a European initiative for the standardization of collaborative air combat

European DefenceFund:Dassault Aviation launches,at the industrial level, the EICACS project, a European initiative for the standardization of collaborative air combat

  • The European Union provides €75 million for this project, which is preparing the future interoperability standards for European combat aircraft
  • Dassault Aviation is coordinating the work of a consortium of 37 industrialand research partners from 11 European countries

(Saint-Cloud, France, February 3, 2023) - Dassault Aviation hosted today at its Saint-Cloud headquarters (France), the kick-off meeting of the EICACS project (European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat Standardization) with its European industrial and research partners.

The grant contract, awarded by the European Commission on 19 December 2022, designates Dassault Aviation, recognized for its ability to manage complex cooperative programmes, as the coordinator of this study project, which brings together 37 industrial partners and research organizations from 11 European Union countries.

Supported by the European Union to the tune of 75 M€ within the framework of the 2021 programme of the European Defence Fund (EDF), this project aims to define, within a European framework, the future interoperability standards for collaborative air combat.

It will strengthen the ability of European air forces to fulfill their missions ever more effectively and to act in coalitions involving both manned and unmanned systems, future air combat systems and existing platforms, as well as their upgrades.

Dassault Aviation is delighted with the launch of this three-year study works, which brings together the entire European combat aeronautics industry, as well as various research organizations, around a project that is crucial for the European Union's air forces.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_kick off EICACS V2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f416f012-7a77-4478-a5d0-27e44a262442)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
