Policymakers in Israel are trying to create better conditions for large-scale solar projects. Land for ground-mounted facilities is still limited to 2,000 hectares, which equals 2 GW of installed capacity.The scheme for Israel's budgetary bill, just made public by the new government, includes the cancellation of the limit set by the national zoning committee. This limit has been blocking land allocations for ground-mounted PV for two years now. "Until now, there has been a limit of 2,000 hectares imposed by the national zoning committee," Eitan Parnass, the director of the Green Energy Association ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...