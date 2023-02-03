Multi-factor Authentication Provider LoginTC Improves Widely Needed Email Security for Outlook Web App

Organizations of any size and from any industry can utilize LoginTC's MFA to securely protect their critical email functions.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / As business email compromise continues to be a popular and profitable attack for cyber criminals, protecting your critical email functions is more important than ever. That's why LoginTC has introduced additional comprehensive documentation to support companies who want to improve their cybersecurity by adding two factor authentication to their business email.

"Our Outlook Web App (OWA) connector is one of our most popular uses for the LoginTC solution," said CEO Diego Matute. "Ensuring that we had proper support and documentation for those adding Outlook two factor authentication with LoginTC was important to us as a company."

The LoginTC OWA Connector integrates natively with Exchange Server running Client Access services. Administrators are able to leverage existing Active Directory first-factor credentials, which makes user integration simple and non-disruptive.

The LoginTC Outlook Web Access connector also offers a wide range of authentication methods for end users, including the newly released push number matching. Number matching offers an additional security protection to the push notification authentication method.

With push number matching, users are presented with an automatically generated number on the connector login screen when they request a push notification sent to their authenticator device. After selecting Approve, the user must then select the correct number that matches the one generated in order to successfully authenticate.

The number matching feature offers an added security benefit that responds to more sophisticated cyber attack methods, without taking away the ease of use that traditional push notifications provide end users.

Other authentication methods supported include Software OTPs, Hardware Tokens, Email OTP, SMS OTP, Phone Call and U2K Security Keys.

If you're looking to mitigate cyber attacks and improve your cybersecurity posture, LoginTC's strong and user-friendly MFA solution is here to help.

About LoginTC

LoginTC is the flagship product of Canadian cybersecurity company, Cyphercor. LoginTC is used by organizations in over 60 countries around the world to protect their VPNs, network, email, and remote access infrastructure with second factor authentication.

LoginTC is used by businesses in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, energy, finance, and professional services, as well as government, non-profit sectors, and more.

The creators of LoginTC believe that organizations shouldn't have to choose between security and usability. As pioneers of the push notification authentication method, and other usability innovations, LoginTC has made it easier for companies to set up and manage their multifactor authentication solution.

