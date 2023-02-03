The Romanian authorities say that its new state budget will facilitate the deployment of more than 150,000 PV systems.Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says the government will allocate RON 3 billion ($666.2 million) this year for the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice (green PV home) scheme, in order to support residential solar installations under the national net-metering regime. The program provides rebates for installations larger than 3 kW in size, which cover up to 90% of the array costs, provided that the grant does not exceed RON 20,000 for conventional projects and RON 25,000 for projects in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...