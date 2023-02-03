Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, is presenting a new series of webinar tutorials, targeting designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for their next activity. During this series, CGD's GaN experts will share their insights on GaN for efficient power conversion and how CGD's HV technology, ICeGaN, enables ease of use and delivers the highest performance. In the first instalment, 'Powering up The Future with GaN', Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD will introduce the basics of GaN, and position it in relation to traditional silicon solutions and silicon carbide (SiC), highlighting the potential benefits of broad adoption of GaN.

Andrea Bricconi Chief Commercial Officer, CGD "The many advantages of GaN in power electronics especially efficiency and power density have been extensively reported on. But people in all positions will rightly have questions about GaN and how they can best utilise it in their designs. This tutorial series will address all these points and provide a forum for discussion."

Following an overview of the impact GaN brings in improving energy efficiency the contribution it can make to environmental sustainability, attendees to the webinar on Thursday, 9th February 5pm-5:50pm GMT, will learn about the concepts behind the different GaN technologies currently available. There will also be a short introduction to CGD and its portfolio, including the ICeGaN series industry's first easy-to-use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family. These ICs are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Devices are extremely reliable and rugged, suitable for demanding applications environments. A Q&A session will follow.

Later episodes in the series will delve more deeply into the technology and its application. To register for the upcoming webinar, please click here. The webinars will also be available to view or download from CGD's website.

5pm-5:50pm GMT, Thursday, 9th February: Click to Register.

ENDS

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) is a fabless semiconductor company spun-out by Professor Florin Udrea and Dr Giorgia Longobardi from Cambridge University in 2016 to exploit a revolutionary technology in power devices. Our mission to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficientGaN solutions. CGD designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness and is suitable for high volume production. CGD's ICeGaN technology is protected by a strong IP portfolio which constantly grows based on the company's leading innovation skills and ambitions. In addition to the multi-million seed fund and Series A private investments, CGD has so far successfully secured four projects funded by iUK, BEIS and EU (Penta). The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental in early market traction of its proprietary technology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005277/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Bricconi, Chief Commercial Officer, CGD

+49 1732410796

andrea.bricconi@camgandevices.com



Worldwide Agency:

Nick Foot, BWW Communications

+44-7808-362251

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com