Germany-based Solmax has developed a reflective membrane made of polyethylene resins and coated with a thin white polyethylene layer that reflects ultraviolet (UV) rays. The company claims the membrane can increase the energy yield of a bifacial PV project by between 5% and 20%, depending on the plant configuration.Germany-based company Solmax Geosynthetics GmbH, which supplies "geosynthetic drainage geocomposites" has developed a material that reportedly increases the albedo of the surface below a PV power plant by around 70%, allowing more light to reach the rear side of bifacial modules. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...