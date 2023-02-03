Version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions is now available xSuite Group also streamlined the product portfolio and obtained new certifications for SAP S/4HANA 2022

The new version 5.2.9 of xSuite Business Solutions was released at the end of December 2022. The workflows of the SAP-based product portfolio are now fully executable in SAP Fiori and have been certified for the new SAP S/4HANA 2022. The manufacturer has also bundled its software offering into basic and premium packages to simplify licensing for customers.

The xSuite Business Solutions include workflow solutions for procurement, processing incoming order confirmations, delivery notes, invoices and orders. In the previous version, most functions were already executable in Fiori; the remaining gaps have been closed in release 5.2.9 with the ArchiveLink Monitor and Delivery Notes Monitor. This means that the entire workflow suite can now be operated via the new tile interface.

Administrators will now find overviews, statistics, user maintenance and configuration at a central location in a Fiori transaction app. Other new features: In the Invoice Monitor, multiple attachments can be uploaded for payment requests, it has become easier to create totals in the requirements definition function, and public-sector clients can now use RE-FX for account assignment in the public-sector version.

Simplified Portfolio

As a complement to the new release, the xSuite Group has simplified its product portfolio. xSuite Procurement is now available in two versions: the basic package, xSuite Procurement Essentials, and the premium package, xSuite Procurement Premium. The latter now also includes previously separate solutions for order confirmations and delivery notes.

As regards invoice processing, the basic xSuite Invoice Essentials package now offers document capture (cloud or on-premises) and workflows for SAP FI/MM, SAP PSCD/PSM and other ERP systems. The premium package xSuite Invoice Premium also includes the Prediction Server AI component, Recurring Documents, the Process Analyzer and the E-Invoice PEPPOL component. In addition to the new packages for procurement and invoice processing, the solutions for incoming mail, incoming orders as well as archiving are still available in the familiar format. All xSuite solutions are now also available as a subscription.

Finally, at the beginning of the year, xSuite had its products certified for the SAP S/4HANA 2022 release published last October. The "Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud" certificate covers SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition, RISE with SAP, and SAP S/4HANA systems installed on-premises. "Integration with Cloud Solutions" is the certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Extended Edition.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005168/en/

Contacts:

Barbara Wirtz

xSuite Group GmbH

Marketing PR

Tel. +49 (0)4102/88 38 36

barbara.wirtz@xsuite.com

www.xsuite.com