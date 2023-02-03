The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) is pleased to announce that Gallagher Re has joined the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY as headline sponsors of the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit.

Adam Schwebach, Executive Vice President, Gallagher Re, said, "Gallagher Re is proud to support the second Bermuda Risk Summit, an annual event that showcases the breadth and versatility of Bermuda's globally significant risk market. This event serves as a timely opportunity to connect with industry leaders ahead of midyear renewals and we applaud the BDA for their efforts in making the Bermuda Risk Summit a success."

David Hart, BDA CEO, said, "We are just so excited to welcome Gallagher Re as our third and final headline sponsor, along with ABIR and EY. The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, being held from March 6-8, 2023, at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club is 'Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration. We anticipate an even stronger attendance level than last year, as this event is just placed perfectly in front of an extremely important June 1 renewal season."

Guests should act before midnight on Monday, February 6 to secure special hotel room rates starting at $359 (plus tax). From February 7, hotel room rates will increase significantly, or may be sold out, due to limited availability. To book your room please call 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800-441-1414. Alternatively, click here to reserve your room online. Please use the booking code: 'Bermuda Risk' to take advantage of the preferred rate.

The Bermuda Risk Summit will begin with a keynote conversation with Bermuda's Premier and BDA CEO David Hart, while Sophie Roberts, Head of The Insurer TV will moderate a group CEO panel made up of Peter Bell, CEO, Everest Re, Stephen Catlin, CEO, Convex, Chris Schaper, CEO, AIG, and Megan Thomas, CEO, Hamilton Re.

The BDA is also pleased to announce that Bermuda Brokers, Florida Insurance Council, KPMG, Meenan P.A., MS Reinsurance and Rein4ce have come on board as supporting sponsors. Goslings will be our spirits partner.

They join diamond sponsor Hyperexponential, gold sponsor SS&C, silver sponsors AM Best and Kirkland Ellis, WIFI sponsor Demotech, supporting sponsor Aon, and our official media partner, The Insurer

Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please e-mail bermudarisk@bda.bm if you wish to participate.

Some of the speakers confirmed to date include John Huff, CEO, ABIR, who will moderate a global capacity shortfall panel with Chris Bonard, CEO, ED Broking (Bermuda) Limited, Lara Mowrey, Global Head of Distribution, Guy Carpenter, Jim Fiore, Executive Managing Director, Chief Strategy Officer, Capital Advisory, Aon, and Ben Radford, Head of Gallagher Re, Bermuda.

Susanne K Murphy, Insurance Regulatory Consultant, Meenan P.A. will moderate a market perspectives from Florida's C-Suite panel featuring Tom Gallagher, COO, People's Trust Insurance Company, Melissa Burt DeVriese, President, Security First Insurance, Jennifer Montero, Chief Financial Officer, Florida Citizens Property Insurance Corporation and Cecil Pearce, President, Florida Insurance Council.

Suzanne Williams Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, ABIR will moderate a panel of international regulators featuring Chlora Lindley-Myers, President, National Association of Insurance Commissioners and Gerald Gakundi, Director, Supervision (Insurance), Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) and Andrew Dyer, Head of London Markets, Bank of England.

Joseph Petrelli, President, Demotech and Todd Kozikowski, President, 44North, LLC, will present their findings on Florida's disparate litigation levels

Curtis Dickinson, Executive Adviser, Bermuda International Long-Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) will moderate an updates from the life sector panel featuring Mark Yu, Head of Enterprise Capital Strategy, New England Asset Management, James Claxton, Associate Partner, EY, Martin Maringi, Deputy Director, Supervision (Insurance), BMA and Michelle Moloney, EVP Chief Risk Officer, Pacific Life Reinsurance.

Christian Dunleavy, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, Aspen, Chris Hayward, Chief Underwriting Officer, MS Amlin Reinsurance, Seamus Fearnon-EVP, CRT European Markets, Arch Capital Group Ltd and Kostya Zolotusky, CEO, Itasca Re will explore the growing significance of specialty lines

Kerr Kennedy, Associate Partner, EY, will moderate the future of cyber reinsurance panel with Yosha Delong, Global Head of Cyber, Mosaic Insurance, Noel Pearman, SVP, Cyber Product Line Leader, AXA XL, Sebastien Plummer, Cyber Specialist Broker, Gallagher Re, and Edouard Von Heberstein, CEO Spectra.

Edward Mishambi, SVP and Chief Risk Officer-Europe, Renaissance Re who will moderate a panel entitled global financing conditions a rating agency discussion that features Peter Giacone, Global Head of Insurance, KBRA, Stefan Holzberger, Chief Rating Officer, AM Best, Brian Schneider, Senior Director, Global Analytical Co-Head, Fitch, and Joseph Petrelli.

A panel discussing investor's experiences of Bermuda featuring Scott Frederick, Managing Partner, Sands Capital Ventures, Adrian Jones, Managing Director, Re/Insurance and Partner, HSCM Ventures, and Armin Rothauser, Senior Partner, Castlelake Investments will be moderated by Stephen Weinstein, past BDA Chair.

Saadia Savory, Vice President, Excess Casualty, Aspen, and Shannon Totten, SVP, Casualty Insurance Practice Leader Bermuda, Sompo International, will discuss Bermuda's vibrant casualty lines of business

And finally, Gero Michel, Group CRO, AIG Re will discuss the future of risk with Tom Johansmeyer, SVP, Head of PCS, Verisk, Susan Pateras, Deputy Chair, BDA, and Andrew Smith-Chief Risk Sustainability Officer, Conduit Re.

The full agenda is available here

The immediate economic impact of our 2022 event, which had a total of 350 delegates (80 from overseas), including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at over one million dollars, and supported around 200 jobs.

