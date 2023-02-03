Polysilicon prices started to rise in the second half of January, according to new data from the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).Polysilicon prices have increased since the start of the year, after a relatively long period of decline in the latter months of 2022, according to the silicon branch of the CNMIA. Monocrystalline silicon currently sells at an average price of CNY 217.5 ($32.30)/kg, with prices ranging from CNY 200/kg to CNY 232/kg. This is 31.02% higher that the levels registered in mid-January. The CNMIA said that polycrystalline silicon is being priced at an average ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...