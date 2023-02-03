AEG Inspires Next Generation of Black Leaders at GRAMMY Museum's LIVE OUT L!VE Panel "BEYOND THE MAINSTAGE - BLACK EXECUTIVES IN LIVE MUSIC"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Inspiring the next generation, executives from AEG participated in The GRAMMY Museum's LIVE OUT L!VE's panel entitled "BEYOND THE MAINSTAGE - BLACK EXECUTIVES IN LIVE MUSIC" on February 1 which gave students of color in Los Angeles a firsthand look into the music industry. The panel was part of an education and community program held at the GRAMMY Museum in advance of the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Panel participants included Chantel Diaz, DE&I Business Partner at AEG Presents, Taji Hardwick, Festival Marketing Coordinator at Goldenvoice, Catherine Hooper, Manager of Partnership Activation at AEG Presents, and Marcus Johnson, Talent Buyer at AEG Presents/Goldenvoice. The discussion gave kids an inside look into what it takes to have a career in music, by exploring the successes, challenges, and realities of navigating industry. The discussion also provided resources tostudents hoping to break into the industry.

"Professional opportunities like these can really make a difference in the lives of young people by showing them what's possible," said Chantel Diaz. "After sharing our own stories today, I hope that we have inspired these kids and given them the confidence to pursue their dreams."

LIVE OUT L!VE FOUNDATION is a non-profit 501c3 organization that provides skills, exposure, and opportunities for underrepresented teens and young adults pursuing careers in live entertainment. LIVE OUT L!VE FOUNDATION partners with communities, corporations, and skill-based volunteers to produce programming and events and create internships, workshops, and mentorships to prepare Black and Latinx teen and young adult talent for careers in the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the LIVE OUT L!VE FOUNDATION, please click here.

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Today, the GRAMMY Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming. To learn more about the GRAMMY Museum, please click here.

