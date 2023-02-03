Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.02.2023 | 18:00
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, February 3

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


3 February 2023

END

