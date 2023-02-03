Honda has revealed a new hydrogen strategy, while Air Liquide and TotalEnergies have announced a new hydrogen joint venture.Honda has revealed plans to launch an all-new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) based on the CR-V 5-seater SUV next year. The Japanese company said it will also sell its fuel cell systems in the open market to promote its hydrogen fuel cell systems, in cooperation with General Motors. This will allow it to reach economies of scale. Honda said fuel cell stack costs should become comparable with diesel engines by 2030, at about one-third to half of current costs. "We have identified ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...