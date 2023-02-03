Johnson Outdoors Inc.: Johnson Outdoors Reports 2023 Fiscal First Quarter Results

RACINE, Wisc., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced higher sales and decreased earnings results for the Company's first fiscal quarter ending December 30, 2022.



"We saw positive momentum in our Fishing business as supply constraints continued to ease and we worked hard to fill customer orders. In our Camping and Watercraft Recreation businesses, we are experiencing some softening in the market after the pandemic-fueled increase in demand of the last few years. While it's too early to predict how the fiscal year will go, we are monitoring consumer buying behavior and are focused on filling customer orders as we enter into the primary selling season," said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the first quarter increased 16 percent to $178.3 million compared to $153.5 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter. Key contributing factors include:

Fishing sales increased by 27 percent, driven primarily by improved supply and component availability and price increases

Camping revenue declined 18 percent, as consumer demand declined from increased levels seen during the pandemic

Watercraft Recreation revenue declined 34 percent, also driven by reductions in consumer demand from the elevated levels seen during the pandemic

As destination travel has rebounded, Diving sales rose 16 percent along with the increase in tourism

Total Company operating profit was $5.5 million for the first fiscal quarter versus $13.8 million in the prior year first quarter. Gross margin was 35.2 percent, compared to 39.5 percent in the prior year quarter. The decline was due to increased cost of sales due to high material and freight costs in inventory. Operating expenses of $57.3 million increased $10.4 million from the prior year period due primarily to the impact of higher sales volume-driven expenses, as well as higher compensation, health insurance and professional services costs between quarters.

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, versus $10.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share in the previous year's first quarter. The effective tax rate was 28.0 percent compared to 25.6 percent in the prior year first quarter.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $103.4 million as of December 30, 2022. Depreciation and amortization were $3.8 million in the three months ending December 30, 2022, compared to $3.5 million in the prior three-month period. Capital spending totaled $6.6 million in the current year-to-date period compared with $6.2 million in the prior year period. In December 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023, which was payable January 26, 2023.

"While we've seen improvement in some supply availability, gross margins continue to be negatively impacted by high costs in inventory from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pricing conditions. We remain focused on monitoring demand and managing higher-than-normal inventory levels. Our balance sheet however, remains debt-free and our healthy cash position continues to provide us with the flexibility and resources necessary to invest in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business and consistently pay dividends to shareholders," said David W. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer.

WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 3, 2023. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page or here. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED Operating results December 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net sales $ 178,337 $ 153,524 Cost of sales 115,558 92,893 Gross profit 62,779 60,631 Operating expenses 57,307 46,871 Operating profit: 5,472 13,760 Interest income, net (790 ) (55 ) Other income, net (1,904 ) (774 ) Profit before income taxes 8,166 14,589 Income tax expense 2,287 3,733 Net income $ 5,879 $ 10,856 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,168 10,138 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.57 $ 1.07 Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 138,041 $ 108,356 Camping 11,613 14,134 Watercraft Recreation 9,658 14,600 Diving 19,059 16,491 Other / Eliminations (34 ) (57 ) Total $ 178,337 $ 153,524 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 15,572 $ 16,292 Camping 753 2,750 Watercraft Recreation (415 ) 1,531 Diving 13 453 Other / Eliminations (10,451 ) (7,266 ) Total $ 5,472 $ 13,760 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,422 $ 167,473 Accounts receivable, net 120,553 86,689 Inventories, net 251,525 217,431 Total current assets 486,524 486,408 Total assets 689,096 672,354 Total current liabilities 117,438 128,002 Shareholders' equity 494,221 466,613