Henkel Volunteers Support CSR-Projects for Renovation and Building Around the Globe

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Corporate Citizenship is a key element of Henkel's sustainability strategy. To help people leading a better life, the company has set itself the goal to improve the lives of 30 million people worldwide*. This commitment among others is based on the volunteering engagement of its employees including dedicated housing and renovation projects. UN-Habitat estimates that by 2030 about 3 billion people will need access to adequate housing**. This corresponds to about 40 per cent of the world's population and a demand for 96,000 new affordable and accessible housing units every day.

To further drive social progress and to support families and kids in need by dedicated construction activities Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business for Craftsmen, Construction and Professional has initiated the Corporate Social Responsibility program 'Welcome Home'. Under this program, each year Henkel employees from all over the world can volunteer for several new building or renovation projects in collaboration with renowned NGOs. In 2022, employees from all over the world volunteered in seven construction or renovation projects to improve the living conditions locally.

Key objective of 'Welcome Home' is to enhance the livelihood of people by renovating and building homes, schools or playgrounds. The initiative offers volunteers the opportunity to help on a personal level and to engage in team building activities. Henkel supports the 'Welcome Home' volunteering activities with product donations from its broad portfolio of products for construction and renovation under well-known brands such as Ceresit or Pattex. Since the program start in 2016, 'employees altogether have spent more than 900 volunteering days and have realized more than 20 projects in 13 different countries.

"We are convinced that volunteering is the lifeblood of social commitment and that the impact of personal engagement can really make a difference", explained Mark Dorn, Corporate Senior Vice President Craftsmen, Construction & Professional at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "With our 'Welcome Home' initiative we aim to drive social progress by offering our employees the opportunity to volunteer in tangible construction projects that immediately help families and kids around the globe. Especially after the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the last years we are very proud about the great outcome and achievements in 2022."

Overview of 'Welcome Home' projects in 2022

South Africa - Nelson Mandela Build

In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity and the Nelson Mandela Foundation a team of Henkel employees built a 2-bedroom home with separate living, kitchen and bathroom areas in the city of Guateng. The activities included mixing cement, laying bricks and assisting expert builders with building the home.

Brazil - Heliopolis

Henkel volunteers supported Habitat for Humanity in the renovation of homes for four families living under hard conditions in Heliopolis, Sao Paolo. Some of the activities included painting, plastering, material preparation, demolition, masonry, and grouting.

United States - Foundation Builder

In partnership with Habitat for Humanity Henkel sponsored a new home as part of a neighborhood revitalization plan to improve life in Cleveland. The Henkel volunteers engaged in different activities such as framing, painting, and finishing works.

United Kingdom - Bolton Adventure Playground

Henkel volunteers helped renovating an adventure playground where children can learn and develop new skills in a nurturing and supportive environment in Kennington, London. The activities included fixing and repairing existing play structures, painting and decorating.

Romania - SOS Housing

Henkel volunteers supported the Habitat for Humanity project SOS Villages in the city of Bucharest that offers a family to children who have run out of parental support or are in the risk of losing it. The employees replaced parts of the roof of two houses as well as helped with the thermal insulating of facades and of the roof.

Mexico - House Build

In collaboration with Habitat for Humanity a volunteer team sponsored one house for a vulnerable family in the city of Donato Guerrera. The activities included the finishing of interior walls and the waterproofing of the roof.

Colombia

In collaboration with the Catalina Munoz Foundation Henkel volunteers helped renovating a school in the city of Sibate'. The team used prefabricated solutions to enlarge the classroom to create additional space for more students.

* compared to base year 2010 - see page 113 Henkel Sustainability Report.

** Housing | UN-Habitat

'Welcome Home' is a major Corporate Volunteering project within Henkel.

