Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourthquarter and annual 2022 results and video conference

Luxembourg, February 3,2023 - Millicomexpects to announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 10, 2023 via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on February 10, 2023 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:869 5270 7171:

US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Sofía Corral, Communications Director

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment