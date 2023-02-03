Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
03.02.23
14:50 Uhr
38,245 Euro
+0,195
+0,51 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,11538,31020:05
38,12538,32020:05
ACCESSWIRE
03.02.2023 | 19:50
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Company: How International Paper Manages Renewable Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / To achieve our Renewable Solutions goal, our strategy centers on creating innovative products that contribute to a more sustainable, low-carbon future and help our customers achieve their objectives. We do this by:

  • Creating innovative, 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable products that help our customers achieve their objectives.
  • Sourcing sustainably by investing in circular raw materials, sustainable forestry and in renewable and recycled fiber
  • Using circular manufacturing processes to maximize resources and minimize impacts through the reuse of recovered fiber and all materials and residuals
  • Collaborating with customers, suppliers and circular economy leaders on solutions to contribute to a low carbon economy at every stage of our value chain

Vision 2030

Goal: Accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy through innovative fiber-based products

  • Developed business-specific roadmaps and targets, identifying opportunities to advance circular systems across our value chain
  • Strengthened our understanding of circularity opportunities through new membership in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network, the world's leading circular economy network
  • 95% of IP products are recyclable, reusable, or compostable with 100% compostability of IP pulp products and 93% recyclability of corrugate packaging

TARGET: 100%

Advance circular solutions throughout our value chain and create innovative products that are 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

Read more

International Paper Company, Friday, February 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738078/How-International-Paper-Manages-Renewable-Solutions

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.