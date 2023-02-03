Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908497 ISIN: IT0001137345 Ticker-Symbol: AUL 
Frankfurt
03.02.23
08:03 Uhr
6,670 Euro
-0,040
-0,60 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOGRILL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6686,77220:30
6,6886,75620:30