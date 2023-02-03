Fast and secure VPN mobile app intends to change the way people think about online privacy, CEO says

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Hapi VPN, a highly-anticipated mobile VPN app, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign, garnering an impressive £100,000 worth of funding in just 20 days.





The campaign is slated to run for another 17 days, giving users a unique opportunity to get unlimited VPN connection credits and become a part of Hapi VPN's rapidly growing community.

"At Hapi, we are thrilled with all the support we've received from satisfied users," Dogukan Poyraz, CEO of Hapi VPN, says. "We look forward to providing all our users with the best possible VPN experience."

'Easier Secure Internet Access'

Hapi VPN offers users unlimited VPN connections thanks to its vast and geographically diverse network of hundreds of servers. Boasting an intuitive user interface and wide range of features, it's the perfect choice for anyone seeking optimal online privacy and security.

All users have to do is download and install the app to their device, select their desired server location, and click "connect." With these three simple steps, they can enjoy a fully-encrypted connection between their device (or devices) and the VPN's server network.

Once they're connected, they'll be able to access any online content quickly and easily, regardless of geographic or network-based restrictions. Because their traffic is routed through the VPN's server network, all the content that is blocked on their usual network will become easily accessible.

"Enjoying fast and secure internet access has never been easier," Poyraz says.

Since its launch, the Hapi VPN app has been downloaded more than 150,000 times.

"With so many things to recommend it, it's easy to see why Hapi VPN has already received such tremendous support," says Poyraz, a software developer who created the popular app.

"Our mission is to provide a secure, fast, and user-friendly VPN app that can compete with the more expensive options on the market," Poyraz explains. "We're very pleased with the final product."

Hapi VPN, he adds, "will change the way people think about online privacy."

For information on how to support Hapi VPN's Kickstarter campaign, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dogukanpoyraz/hapi-vpn-lifetime-vpn?ref=exd3kh

