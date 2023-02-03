Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces today that Brian Presement has been appointed to the board of directors to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Daniel Cohen.

Mr. Presement is currently the President and CEO of Unite Communications. From its start-up over 21 years ago, he has overseen its growth from a regional company offering limited services, to a national full service telecom company, recognized by The Globe and Mail in 2022 as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada. Over the last number of years, Mr. Presement has been an advisor, board member and investor in many start ups in a number of industries. He currently serves as a director and/or officer of several reporting issuers and publicly traded companies, in addition to chairing several sub committees on these boards. Mr. Presement also devotes many hours to non profit groups, and currently serves as the Board Chair of Clarico Place of York Region.

Chris Hazelton said, "I would like thank Daniel for his years of service to the Company, and we are looking forward to Brian's contributions to the board as we move forward in a new direction."

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on evaluating acquisition opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value.

