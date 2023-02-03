Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QP1W ISIN: CA91380M1005 Ticker-Symbol: 8LH 
Frankfurt
03.02.23
15:40 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0300,05023:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC0,0270,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.