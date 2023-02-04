Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (NEX: ZKL.H) (the "Company" or "China Keli") announces today that Steven Cochrane has stepped down as a director of the Company.

"On behalf of the Company, we thank Steven for his contributions, and wish him and his family all the best in the future," said Philip Lo, CEO of the Company.

About China Keli

China Keli is currently without an active business and is listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

