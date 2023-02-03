Anzeige
WKN: A2QQVE ISIN: US03743Q1085 
Xetra
03.02.23
17:35 Uhr
39,300 Euro
+0,085
+0,22 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2023
APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable May 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 21, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.

About APA
APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Contacts
Investor:(281) 302-2286Gary Clark
Media:(713) 296-7276Alexandra Franceschi
Website:www.apacorp.com

APA-F



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
