Samstag, 04.02.2023

WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
03.02.23
21:57 Uhr
6,448 Euro
+0,018
+0,28 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2023 | 18:06
57 Leser
VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - January 31, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: February 3, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**


138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


160,952,293Double voting rights granted on 18,611 ordinary shares



Sale of 200 shares with double voting rights		Between January 8 & January 29, 2023



January 18, 2023		160,827,971

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
