VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

January 31, 2023

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: February 3, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



138,346,968



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each





160,952,293 Double voting rights granted on 18,611 ordinary shares







Sale of 200 shares with double voting rights Between January 8 & January 29, 2023







January 18, 2023 160,827,971

___________________________