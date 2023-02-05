Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: ATX TR in week 5 unchanged at high levels, but RHI Magnesita changes the Index PictureWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . This script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 5 brought for ATX TR a consolidation on high levels, the index closed slightly better at 7131. Best stock in ATX Prime was RHI Magnesita, who entered the Index Watchlist at position 13 when it comes to Market Cap. News came from Austriacard, Croma-Pharma, ams Osram, Pierer ...

