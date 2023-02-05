This week in our 21st Austria weekly: Week 5 brought for ATX TR a consolidation on high level, the index closed slightly better at 7131. Best stock in ATX Prime was RHI Magnesita, who entered the Index Watchlist at position 13 when it comes to Market Cap. News came from Austriacard, Croma-Pharma, ams Osram, Pierer Mobility, Uniqa, Palfinger, Andritz, CA Immo, RBI, AT&S, Austrian Post, Siemens AG Österreich and Kontron . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 0,2% to 7.131,07 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 8,09%. Up to now there were 18 days with a positive and 7 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,18% away, from the low 8,09%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Friday with 0,48%, the weakest is Thursday with 0,13%. These are the ...

