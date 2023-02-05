Pierer Mobility: With another 17 world championship titles in 2022, Pierer Mobility AG looks back on an outstanding year in motorsports. In both the E1 and GP classes of the EnduroGP championship, GASGAS crowned itself the winner. Izan Guevara underlined a perfect racing season with the title in the Moto3 World Championship. With Manuel Lettenbichler, KTM secured the world title in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. With speed and consistency, brand colleague Tom Vialle also decided the MX2 Motocross World Championship in his favour. Augusto Fernandez won the Moto2 World Championship title for KTM in a rousing finale. With two race wins and several podium finishes, the KTM Factory Racing Team secured second place in the MotoGP team standings. The Husqvarna brand can ...

