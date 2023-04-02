Pierer Mobility: The Pierer Mobility Group, with brands like KTM, Husqvarna, Gasgas etc. increased its consolidated sales by 19.4 % to a new record of EUR 2,437 million (previous year: EUR 2,042 million) in the 2022 financial year despite severe supply chain challenges. With 268,575 KTM motorcycles, 75,266 Husqvarna motorcycles and 31,651 GASGAS motorcycles sold in the 2022 financial year, a sales volume of 375,492 motorcycles (2021: 332,881 units) was achieved. The operating result (EBIT) improved by about 22 % to EUR 235 million (previous year: EUR 193 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 9.7 %. The operating result before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 381 million is approximately EUR 50 million more than in the previous year. The EBITDA margin amounts to ...

