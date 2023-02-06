Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino UK adds Citizen to providers list

Online casino expands payment and withdrawal options with new provider

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet UK, a leading online casino with over 20 years in the industry, has welcomed Citizen, a new payment solution, to the fold, giving players another option for deposits and withdrawals.



NetBet UK is known in the industry for its player-focused philosophy. It offers an impressive library of classic casino titles as well as over 4,000 slot games, all playable on mobile or desktop. On top of this, NetBet has a compliance culture that is second-to-none, comprising round-the-clock support and the latest responsible gambling tools.

One important way to build exceptional online casino security is to partner with trusted payment solution providers. The most recent addition to their growing list is Citizen, an award-winning provider of instant cardless payments that make depositing and withdrawing funds simple and straightforward.

Citizen's account-to-account (A2A) payments are backed by open banking technology and use built-in facial biometrics to verify players' bank accounts for Know Your Customer (KYC), in an instant. Players can securely pay in deposits and withdraw funds that settle immediately, without the disruption of dealing with codes, apps or pins.

With user experience at the heart of everything it does, Citizen is connected to all major UK and European banks. With fast processing times and both deposit and withdrawal limits set at £10 up to £10,000, players at all levels can manage their on-site cash safely.

NetBet UK's Head of Payments, Ana Stef, said: "We are committed to giving our players plenty of choice when it comes to payment methods, allowing them to make secure transactions on our site. Both payments and withdrawals can be made with Citizen, which helps us support a wider audience of players with different financial needs."

CEO of Citizen, James Neville, added, "I'm excited to see more and more key players in the iGaming industry, like NetBet, embrace new payment methods such as open banking. But it's not only improved payment flows that NetBet are accessing through their work with Citizen, but also solutions to enhance security and their responsible gambling obligations, while at the same time delivering a brilliant user experience for their customers."

About NetBet UK

For 20 years, NetBet has delivered the ultimate online casino and sportsbook experience for its players across the globe. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to multiple languages across all its registered markets, thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of the world's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.co.uk/