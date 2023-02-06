Argentina has announced its first renewable energy tender since 2019.From pv magazine Latin America The government of Argentina has announced the nation's first public tender for renewable energy since 2019. The call for bids was published in the official gazette, under Resolution 36/2023. Winning bids will get 15-year supply contracts with Cammesa, the company that manages the country's wholesale electricity market. The call is for a total of 620 MW of power, divided into two parts. The first line is for regional and provincial projects that allow substitution for a maximum power of 500 MW, ...

