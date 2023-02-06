Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHT3 ISIN: SE0015192067 Ticker-Symbol: 9JL 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
08:06 Uhr
15,935 Euro
-0,130
-0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDNET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDNET AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2023 | 10:24
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quartr signs a deal with Nordnet, the leading online broker in the Nordic region

Finance software startup Quartr signs an API deal with Nordnet, the leading online broker in the Nordic region, reaching their almost two million customers. The partnership grants Nordnet access to Quartr's database of earnings calls, slide decks, reports, and financial segment data, providing its customers with a strong foundation to make informed investment decisions. At the same time, this creates a much wider and completely new distribution channel for the information that public companies provide.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed an additional milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing yet another important API deal - this time with the leading online broker in the Nordic region. The partnership enables Nordnet's almost two million customers to access crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, slide decks, and financial segment data directly through its online brokerage platform.

"This is a very encouraging partnership, both for us and for Nordnet's almost two million customers. First-party information is significantly more valuable than noisy news feeds with contradictory analyst comments - certainly if you want to make rational investment decisions. We are convinced that our API solution will be value-creating for both investors and online brokers worldwide, and not least for public companies, as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience," comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

"The data that Quartr provide compliments Nordnet's offering in a great way and aligns well with our ambition of democratizing savings and investments. As the first bank in the Nordic region to implement Quartr's API, we are giving private investors access to data that previously has been hard to reach unless you are an asset manager or investment banker," comments Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer at Nordnet.

Contact
Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder, Quartr
sami@quartr.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21895/3709215/1826617.pdf

Quartr and Nordnet - English

https://news.cision.com/quartr/i/1156x708-quartr-nordnet,c3140718

1156x708 quartr nordnet

https://news.cision.com/quartr/i/1156x1156-quartr-nordnet,c3140719

1156x1156 quartr nordnet

https://news.cision.com/quartr/i/sami-osman-quartr-ceo,c3140720

Sami Osman Quartr CEO

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quartr-signs-a-deal-with-nordnet-the-leading-online-broker-in-the-nordic-region-301739171.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.