Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2QHT3 | ISIN: SE0015192067 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JL
Frankfurt
28.01.26 | 08:23
25,960 Euro
+2,29 % +0,580
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDNET AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDNET AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,96027,18011:09
26,98027,16011:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its fourth quarter 2025 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the fourth quarter 2025. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"In summary, most things in Nordnet's business point in the right direction. Both the fourth quarter and the full year 2025 have been characterized by good momentum in customer growth and net savings, high customer activity, strong growth in the core business, and good cost control", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

"The full-year result for 2025 lands at just over SEK 3.7 billion - the highest result in Nordnet's history. All in all, Nordnet demonstrates financial stability in a time characterized by both macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical unrest", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

  • Strong financial performance, where growth in the core business equities and funds offset the decline in net interest income. The decline is expected to gradually abate during 2026 as rates stabilize and volumes continue to grow.
  • Record-high cross-border trading, contributing to strong growth in transaction-related revenue during the quarter.
  • Adjusted operating expenses increased by 8.1 percent in the quarter. For the full year, costs excluding investments in Germany increased by 8.1 percent-in line with financial targets.
  • The notification of cross-border operations in Germany has been finalized. The launch of operations in the German market is expected to take place as planned during the second half of 2026.
  • New Private Banking concept introduced across all markets after the launch in Norway, Denmark, and Finland during the fourth quarter.
  • The Board of Directors intends to propose a dividend of SEK 8.60 per share.

Financial results in brief, October-December 2025 (October-December 2024)

  • Adjusted operating profit SEK 966 (919) million
  • Adjusted operating income SEK 1,391 (1,316) million
  • Adjusted operating expenses SEK -423 (-391) million
  • Adjusted earnings per share after dilution SEK 3.06 (2.86)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Lars-Åke Norling, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report on Wednesday 28 January at 10.00 CEST via Zoom. The presentation will be held in English. Please register here.

New report date for the second quarter of 2026

Publication of the interim report for April-June has been moved from July 22 to July 17.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 28-01-2026 08:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer
johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations
marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.

