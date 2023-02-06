Sembcorp Industries has connected a 285 MWh battery storage system to the grid on Jurong Island, Singapore. It is reportedly Southeast Asia's largest energy storage system, featuring 800 large-scale lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.Sembcorp and Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) have announced the successful commissioning of a 285 MWh energy storage system in the Banyan and Sakra region on Jurong Island, Singapore. The large-scale system features 800 high-energy density lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and occupies 2 hectares of land. It is the largest energy storage system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...