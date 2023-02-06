Bonitasoft is positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intelligent Business Process Management Suites vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Bonitasoft as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, Q4, 2022 .





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Meenakshi Rawani, Senior Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Bonitasoft is a leading BPM technology provider. Its fully extensible open-source platform for business process automation and optimization, 'Bonita', offers a unique low-code visual programming environment for creating enterprise-grade applications which ensure enhanced project governance." The platform offers UI designer tools, connectors, and REST API extensions promoting seamless integrations, along with a high-performance engine using the BPMN 2.0 standard ('Business Process Model and Notation) to support agile and continuous development and delivery of processes and applications.

"Bonitasoft is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals. With its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, the company has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intelligent Business Process Management Suites, 2022," adds Meenakshi.

"We are proud to be acknowledged as a Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Spark Matrix for iBPMS," says Bonitasoft CEO Charles Souillard. "We're pleased to see that the report acknowledges Bonitasoft's innovation initiatives such as self-contained apps development, our support for open-source projects, and accelerating process automation by combining process discovery, analytics, and AI capabilities to deliver the ultimate sustainable experience for customers."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Intelligent Business Process Management Suites as a cloud-based integrated group of technologies that automate business processes through low-code/no-code tools thus connecting people, systems, machines, and Internet of Things (IoT) together. Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) help organizations perform end-to-end business process management by incorporating real-time decision making, complex event processing, business rules engine, and artificial intelligence.

Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) allow organizations to discover, design, implement and monitor complex business processes with real-time analytics, business rules, automation tools, event processing and multi-device mobility. The iBPMS helps organizations to visualize complex business processes, analyze raw organizational data and improve the existing workflows with BPMN, low-code/no-code tools, integration technology, open-source solutions, and artificial intelligence. The cloud-based architecture and user-friendly interface of iBPMS supports real time collaboration between citizen developers, business analysts, and IT teams to optimize business process performance.

The iBPMS platform allows medium and large-size organizations develop and deliver flexible, agile, and faster business processes and automation solutions. The iBPMS platform has been enormously used by the financial and insurance services, followed by the government & public sector, energy & utilities, education, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, telecommunications, CPG, and retail among various industry verticals.

About Bonitasoft

Bonitasoft fully supports digital operations and modernization of information systems with Bonita, an open-source and extensible platform for automation and optimization of business processes. The Bonita platform accelerates development and production with a clear separation between visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita integrates with existing information systems, orchestrates heterogeneous systems and provides deep visibility across all enterprise processes.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

