Highlights from the Wolf Vein include:

Wolf Vein Northeast: DV22-329: 1,499 g/t Ag, 1.89% Pb, 0.46% Zn over 15.94 meters (8.77 meters estimated true width), including the highest grade silver assay reported from the project to-date with coarse, native silver mineralization that returned 23,997 g/t Ag, 1.24% Pb, 0.34% Zn over 0.35 meters (0.19m estimated true width).

Wolf Vein Southwest: DV22-320: 321 g/t Ag, 0.84% Pb, 0.84% Zn over 12.85 meters (6.81 meters estimated true width) including 664 g/t Ag, 1.24% Pb, 3.54% Zn over 1.63 meters (0.86 meters estimated true width).

Highlights from exploration drilling at Kitsol Vein and a new discovery at the Red Point target include:

Kitsol Vein: DV22-323: 301 g/t Ag, 0.23 %Pb, 0.56% Zn over 15.00 meters (9.60 meters estimated true width) including 434 g/t Ag, 0.41% Pb, 0.69% Zn over 5.90 meters (3.78 meters estimated true width).

Red Point: DV22-321: 8.10 g/t Au, 244 g/t Ag and 5.16% Cu over 1.00 meter*.

Red Point: DV22-322: 17.20 g/t Au and 1.65% Cu over 1.15 meters*.

*(intervals stated in core length unless otherwise indicated)

"Results from the Wolf Vein continue to exceed expectations, returning the highest-grade silver assay yet received, more than doubling the strike length of the deposit through step outs to the north and south as well as returning wide, robust silver and base metal grades at depth. Our priority during the 2023 will be to connect the Wolf Deposit with the Kitsol Deposit, located 1,400 meters to the south. Additionally, encouraging gold, silver and copper mineralization at the new Red Point discovery is encouraging," said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver.

On the East Wolf offset, the 50m step out drill hole DV22-329 cut an interval of multi-phase veins and breccia, demonstrating the robust Wolf Vein system remains open along strike to the east and northeast.

Testing the southwestern known limits of the Wolf Vein, drill hole DV22-320 is the southernmost hole completed to-date and the vein intercept in that hole is over 825 meters distance down plunge on the system from the reported intercept in drill hole DV22-329. Drill hole DV22-320 is a 63m step-out down plunge from previously reported DV22-316, which intersected 550 g/t Ag over 9.80m (see news release dated November 21, 2022). DV22-320 is located over 350m to the southwest from the 2021 discovery drill hole DV21-273, demonstrating that silver-rich mineralization hosted by the Wolf vein continues to depth and remains open for expansion to the southwest under the sedimentary cover rocks (Figure 2).

At the Kitsol Vein, step-out hole DV22-323 expanded high grade silver mineralization an additional 85 meters down-plunge from previously released results (Figure 6).

At the Red Point exploration target, high-grade gold and silver mineralization was discovered, with significant copper in strong pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization in a new area (Figure 7). Mineralization is wide open for expansion.

Figure 1. Kitsault Valley trend and mineral deposits.

Drilling objectives during 2022 at the Dolly Varden Property was to expand the wide high grade silver mineralization at on the Wolf Vein, step out and infill at Torbrit and Kitsol as well as test several other nearby exploration targets. A total of 52 holes for 18,614 meters were completed at the Dolly Varden Project during 2022; 20 holes for 9,994 meters were completed at the Wolf Vein, 18 holes for 3,524 meters at the Torbrit Deposit, 8 holes for 2,900 meters of infill and step out drilling at Kitsol Vein and 6 holes for 2,196 meters in additional exploration. This is in addition to 18,448m in 56 holes at the Homestake Ridge Property for a total of 37,062m in 108 holes on the Kitsaut Valley project in 2022.

Wolf Vein

Mineralization at the Wolf Vein consists of multiple epithermal silica vein and brecciation events along a northeast trending, steeply northwest dipping zone (Figures 2 and 3). Silver-bearing minerals include: native silver, silver sulphosalts, tennantite, argentite and argentiferous galena (Figures 4 and 5).

The mineralized interval in DV22-320 suggests an open-ended 350m long mineralized shoot to the southwest of discovery hole DV21-273, which returned 17.50m averaging 214 g/t Ag and 0.47% Pb including 1.22m averaging 1,532 g/t Ag, 0.44 g/t Au, 2.11% Pb and 1.07% Zn (see Dolly Varden news release, December 20, 2021). Drilling to the southwest tested mineralization within volcanic rocks, below the Upper Hazelton sediment cap and are associated with strong potassic alteration. This trend continues south for 1,400 m to the Kitsol Vein (Figure 7).

Drill holes DV22-315 and 317 are on section with DV22-316 (Figure 2) but intersected the Wolf structure approximately 100 meters above and 75 meters below, respectively, the projection of the higher grade silver zone intersected in DV22-316.

High-grade silver in drill hole DV22-329 occurs within a very strong, multiphase vein and breccia vein that is offset to the main Wolf Vein by a post-mineral fault. The dip of the offset limb is approximately 55 degrees to the northwest, is open to the east and northeast, projecting just below the slope surface (Figures 2 and 3). Two other step outs from the same pad include DV22-325 and 327. Drill hole DV22-327 is approximately a 25 meter step-out returning 1,457 g/t Ag over 3.06 m (1.68m estimated true thickness). Drill hole DV22-325 intersected a post-mineral mafic dyke at the projected depth of vein mineralization (Table 1).

Figure 2. Longitudinal Section, open down plunge from DV22-320 on main Wolf Vein and open to the East from DV22-329 drilled on Wolf East offset vein.

Figure 3. Plan of the Wolf Vein mineralization envelopes and 2022 drilling with lithology (this release have hole ID).

Figure 4. DV22-320 Broad intervals of mineralized vein and vein breccias of the Wolf Vein extension.

Figure 5. DV22-329 at 32.50m, Native Silver stringer with Pyrite, argentite in breccia quartz vein

Table 1. Complete Wolf Area drill hole assays.

Area Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Est.True

Width

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Wolf West DV22-315 125.50 126.00 0.50 0.27 5 0.10 1.18 Wolf West DV22-317 533.75 534.26 0.51 0.13 377 1.91 0.41

And 551.00 552.00 1.00 0.26 NSV 0.28 1.14

And 598.80 601.00 2.20 0.57 NSV 0.08 1.33

And 635.72 636.24 0.52 0.14 NSV 0.10 1.62

And 665.75 666.25 0.50 0.13 NSV 0.02 2.12

And 682.72 683.22 0.50 0.13 NSV 0.09 1.76 Wolf HW DV22-318 584.00 585.00 1.00 NSV 0.18 0.12

Wolf West DV22-320 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.53 2 0.01 1.07

And 586.00 587.00 1.00 0.53 5 0.36 1.18

And 592.00 593.00 1.00 0.53 8 0.33 1.15

And 623.65 625.00 1.35 0.72 158 0.40 0.14

And 648.40 661.25 12.85 6.81 321 0.84 0.84

including 649.47 651.10 1.63 0.86 664 1.24 3.54 Wolf East DV22-325 post mineral dyke







Wolf East DV22-327 32.00 35.06 3.06 1.68 1,457 0.77 0.52

including 33.00 33.50 0.50 0.28 4,880 1.14 0.58 Wolf East DV22-329 30.00 45.94 15.94 8.77 1,499 1.89 0.46

including 30.00 33.50 3.50 1.93 4,563 0.66 0.11

including 32.33 32.68 0.35 0.19 23,997 1.24 0.34 Wolf NE DV22-330 12.25 12.75 0.50 0.35 95 0.51 0.09

And 38.00 45.75 7.75 5.43 163 0.45 0.08

including 40.75 41.31 0.56 0.39 487 1.48 0.25

And 90.00 91.75 1.75 1.23 129 3.09 1.41

Kitsol Vein

Mineralization in drill hole DV22-323 at the Kitsol Vein demonstrates the continuity of steeply plunging, high-grade silver mineralization within the Kitsol structure. Mineralization was encountered 85 meters down-plunge from previously reported drill hole DV22-283 with 414 g/t Ag over 50.00m (see news release dated August 10, 2022). A further step out drill hole DV22-326 crossed the northwest striking Moose Lamb Fault into the hanging wall rock and did not encounter the Kistsol Vein (see Figure 6).

Figure 6. Kitsol Longitudinal Section A-B with DV22-323: an 85 meter step-out down-plunge.

Dolly Varden Exploration Targets

Three exploration drill holes from one drill pad tested an Induced Polarity chargeability anomaly and the depth extent of gold bearing veins from the Red Point Area. The target is located approximately 500m west of the Kitsol Vein. All holes intersected strong QSP (quartz-pyrite -sericite) alteration with stockwork veining that returned anomalous gold over broad intervals (Table 2). In areas where the quartz veining intensified and brecciation occurred, gold and copper grades increased.

Highlights from the two drill holes oriented to the southwest that tested below the surface veining at the Red Point Prospect include:

DV22-321 : 0.59 g/t Au over 49.00 m

: 0.59 g/t Au over DV22-321 : 2.94 g/t Au and 1.65% Cu over 5.00 m

: 2.94 g/t Au and 1.65% Cu over DV22-321 : 8.10 g/t Au , 244 g/t Ag and 5.16% Cu over 1.00 m

: , and over DV22-322: 17.20 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu over 1.15 m

Figure 7. Plan view location of Kitsol, Red Point and North Star Connection drill holes

The North Star Connection target, located to the west of Torbrit in the centre of the Kitsault River valley was tested with drill holes DV22-328 and 331. Vein- style mineralization was intersected along the projected trace of the North Star structure and appears to be continuous with the Torbrit deposit. No significant silver mineralization was encountered however anomalous gold values within the vein were received.

Exploration drill hole DV22-324 was drilled approximately 1,200 meters northwest of the Wolf Deposit, testing underneath the sediment cap (Figure 1). The drill pad was located in the centre of the valley, west of the Silver Horde alteration zone. Minor veining and moderate alteration was encountered with no significant assay results (see Table 2). Further targeting work is ongoing in this area.

Table 2. Kitsol and Exploration drill hole assays

Area Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Est.True

Width*

(m) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Au

(g/t) Kitsol DV22-323 325.30 340.30 15.00 9.6 301 0.23 0.56



including 332.40 338.30 5.90 3.78 434 0.41 0.69

Kitsol DV22-326 Moose Lamb Fault









North Star DV22-328 266.56 273.00 6.44 5.99 4 0.02 0.04 0.22 North Star DV22-331 267.00 270.40 3.40 2.96 4 0.05 0.20 0.17 Red Point DV22-319 4.20 11.00 6.80 75% to 90% of length





0.20

and 18.00 22.00 4.00







0.33

and 39.00 55.50 16.50







0.17

and 124.00 142.70 18.70







0.14

and 158.00 165.00 7.00







0.19

and 175.00 184.00 9.00







0.22 Red Point DV22-321 6.19 12.00 5.81 75% to 90% of length





0.22

and 23.00 29.00 6.00







0.44

and 103.00 105.00 2.00







3.01

and 113.00 162.00 49.00

13



0.59

including 138.00 143.00 5.00

83



2.94

including 139.00 140.00 1.00

244



8.10

and 248.00 261.00 13.00







0.73 Red Point DV22-322 2.88 11.00 8.12 75% to 90% of length





0.18

and 45.00 76.00 31.00







0.19

and 106.60 107.75 1.15

23 0.07 0.13 17.20 Silver Horde DV22-324 243.00 244.00 1.00 85% to 90% of length 125 0.99 0.04



and 419.50 420.00 0.50

12 1.82 0.54



Table 3. Drill hole collar locations and orientations

Zone Hole ID Easting

UTM83 (m) Northing

UTM83 (m) Elev.

(masl) Azimuth Dip Length

(m) Wolf West DV22315 467003 6173509 390 125 -62 424.00 Wolf West DV22317 467003 6173509 390 125 -80 684.00 Wolf HW DV22318 466902 6173602 415 80 -65 696.00 Wolf West DV22320 466902 6173602 415 137 -63 699.00 Wolf East DV22325 467465 6173669 520 355 -68 141.00 Wolf East DV22327 467465 6173669 520 355 -85 102.00 Wolf East DV22329 467465 6173669 520 40 -50 120.00 Wolf NE DV22330 467315 6173933 485 110 -45 231.00 Red Point DV22319 467047 6171996 620 40 -74 357.00 Red Point DV22321 467047 6171996 620 200 -50 342.00 Red Point DV22322 467047 6171996 620 200 -75 339.00 Kitsol DV22323 467482 6172114 411 106 -58 468.00 Kitsol DV22326 467482 6172114 411 111 -64 564.00 North Star DV22328 467713 6171589 394 125 -55 354.00 North Star DV22331 467713 6171589 394 125 -55 351.00 Silver Horde DV22324 466644 6174379 392 60 -50 453.00

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Dolly Varden QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and field duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed and a 500 gram split is pulverized to minus 200mesh. Multi-element analyses were determined by Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. Au is determined by Fire Assay on a 30g split.

Qualified Person

Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration for Dolly Varden Silver, the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and supervises the ongoing exploration program at the Dolly Varden Project.

About Dolly Varden Silver Corporation

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada, 25kms by road to tide water. The 163 sq. km. project hosts the high-grade silver and gold resources of Dolly Varden and Homestake Ridge along with the past producing Dolly Varden and Torbrit silver mines. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on-trend, high-grade deposits, such as Eskay Creek and Brucejack. The Kitsault Valley Project also contains the Big Bulk property which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization, similar to other such deposits in the region (Red Mountain, KSM, Red Chris).

