Quantiphi Inc: Quantiphi Collaborates with Cerevel Therapeutics to Harness the Power of Google Cloud's AI in Clinical Workflow Management

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE) to harness the power of Google Cloud's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical workflow management, with the goal of improving Cerevel's capabilities to deliver neuroscience solutions to patients as quickly as possible.

With Quantiphi's end-to-end Doc AI solution built on Google Cloud, Cerevel aims to improve the way medical information is processed with greater speed and accuracy. This automated workflow will enable the Company to review, extract and store information from clinical site monitoring reports to flag the review priority. Ultimately, this system reduces manual, time-consuming tasks and allows for complete coverage in a rigorous, consistent and timely manner.

With Doc AI, Cerevel can now process information from trip reports across four templates. The custom-built user interface will allow Cerevel to visualize the status of each action item and decide the best course of action. This system not only reduces manual effort but also fast-tracks the process and clears backlogs.

"Cerevel is committed to executional excellence, and this collaboration and AI solution has given our teams greater insights into reporting across clinical workflows, allowing us to better manage our clinical trials with a focus on quality and compliance. Our teams are excited to add this tool to their arsenal and have already started evaluating additional AI capabilities to further support our mission to push boundaries, develop solutions and transform lives."

Laura Whitmore, Senior Director, Clinical Operations Oversight, Cerevel Therapeutics

"Google Cloud has proven to be a powerful platform for Cerevel as we unravel the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. We have combined Google Cloud's technology, Quantiphi's technical expertise in Artificial Intelligence, and Cerevel's deep domain expertise to accelerate our Cloud and Digital Transformation strategy."

Doug Barta, Chief Information Officer, Cerevel Therapeutics

"At Google Cloud we aim to provide best in class infrastructure to organize the world's data. Across biotechnology firms we have seen this pursuit unlock data sets that were previously unavailable to the scientific teams and investigators. With the application of AI and machine learning technologies to documents, physician notes, electronic medical records and other datasets, we believe companies like Cerevel will be one step closer to a more effective clinical trial environment and gain greater insight into patient care."

Shweta Maniar, Director of Life Sciences Industry Solutions, Google Cloud

"We are delighted to partner with Cerevel and transform the way medical records are processed today. This solution is a step forward towards increasing the accuracy and quality of medical record analysis, reducing the burden on healthcare practitioners and enabling them to precisely target those that need additional attention. This partnership will unlock the transformative power of cloud, data and AI technologies to solve the most pressing problems in the field of neuroscience."

Saurabh Mishra, Practice Leader, Quantiphi

Since AI and Machine Learning (ML) are closely related to data science and statistical prediction, AI will have a large impact on the healthcare system in the future. AI is already involved in simple tasks of answering patient queries, reviewing medical records and analyzing health trends, to more complex clinical and therapeutic decision-making.

The partnership between Quantiphi and Google Cloud has enabled Cerevel to deploy an AI-powered solution to overcome challenges in its day-to-day business. Thus far, the collaboration has shown 99% accuracy in business rule execution and 93% accuracy in entity extraction while saving time and money. This demonstrates that AI-led solutions not only reduce human burden but increase accuracy.

AI goes a long way in augmenting the human decision-making process, and the healthcare and life sciences industry is no exception. The power of AI can be used to create innovative, provocative and hopeful solutions, capable of making the field of medicine and human life better. To know more about how Quantiphi can help augment processes within the healthcare industry, get in touch with our experts.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud, data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed.. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit www.quantiphi.com

