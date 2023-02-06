Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
06.02.23
10:19 Uhr
65,30 Euro
-1,25
-1,88 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,4065,5014:31
65,4065,5014:31
PR Newswire
06.02.2023 | 13:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Fourth-Quarter Results for 2022

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.

Aker ASA Q4 2022 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday, February 17, 2023
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230217_8/

The Q4 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-for-2022-301739300.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.