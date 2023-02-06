OSLO, Norway, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 09:00 CET.
Aker ASA Q4 2022 webcast presentation:
Date: Friday, February 17, 2023
Time: 09:00 a.m. CET
Format: Live webcast
Language: English
Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230217_8/
The Q4 2022 report and presentation will be made available at www.akerasa.com and www.newsweb.no
Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com
Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-fourth-quarter-results-for-2022-301739300.html