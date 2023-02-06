Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Versatile Time Electromagnetic ("VTEM") geophysical survey at the Sturgeon Lake VMS Project in Ontario has started and is expected to conclude later this month.

"An ongoing GIS targeting compilation has identified eleven (11) exploration target areas at the Sturgeon Lake VMS Project. The current VTEM survey is the first modern survey to be flown over the property, and will aid in targeting and prioritizing areas for a prospecting, mapping and the soil sampling program scheduled for H1 2023. These are important steps in systematically advancing the property as the combined information will define initial drill targets for the next phase of exploration," stated Derrick Weyrauch, Chairman.

Figure 1: Sturgeon Lake VMS - Detailed GIS Targeting Compilation. Magnetic background (ON RMI) and referenced target area information was sourced and interpreted from the public domain. Property outlined in black.



Figure 2: The area in yellow is the VTEM survey area, the black outline is the property boundary, while the yellow over prints some of the black property outline on the west side of the property.



Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Brad Lazich, P. Geo., a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,425,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors, having an exercise price of $0.05 per share and a term of 5 years. 1/3rd shall vest immediately and 1/3rd every 6-months thereafter.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Mattagami River Zinc and the Sturgeon Lake VMS properties, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

