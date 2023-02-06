Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Tradegate
06.02.23
11:17 Uhr
13,420 Euro
-0,380
-2,75 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13,18013,22514:11
PR Newswire
06.02.2023 | 14:00
Castellum AB: Changes in Castellum's Board of Directors

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rutger Arnhult has announced that he is leaving Castellum's board with immediate effect.

Rutger Arnhult announced on 14 December 2022 that he will leave his role as CEO of Castellum and that he will not be available for re-election to Castellum's board.

"I want to thank Rutger for his commitment and contribution to Castellum during his time on Castellum's board, says Per Berggren", chairman of the board of directors, Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48
Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This disclosure contains information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 06-02-202313:36 CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3709617/1828361.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-castellums-board-of-directors-301739350.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
