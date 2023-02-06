Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MPL) ("MPL" "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Farhad Abasov as its Chairman of the Board to expedite the Company's efforts at its newly acquired Banio Potash Project in Gabon.

Graham Harris, Director, commented, "Mr. Abasov joined the Company as Director in 2020 and we are very pleased that he has accepted the position of Chairman of MLP. Mr. Abasov has over 20 years of successful resource company management and project development arranging in excess of $500M in project funding in the mining and energy sectors. Farhad is coming off another successful exit as the President and CEO of Millennial Lithium Corp, which was acquired by Lithium Americas in early 2022 for $490M. Mr. Abasov brings a wealth of potash experience to the Company as the former President and CEO of Allana Potash Corp. and as a co-founder of Potash One. This potash and corporate experience will be crucial in guiding the Company's efforts at its newly acquired Banio Potash Project and we look forward to an accelerated successful program in 2023."

Mr. Abasov has extensive experience in the mining and project development sectors. His latest success was as the President and CEO of Millennial Lithium Corp. guiding the Pastos Grandes project through feasibility, pilot pond, pilot plant testwork and a successful acquisition by Lithium Americas after competing offers from Ganfeng and CATL. Mr. Abasov brings a wealth of potash experience to the Company having led Allana Potash Corp. from an exploration project through feasibility to acquisition by Israel Chemicals Ltd. in 2015. Prior to Allana Farhad was a co-founder of Potash One in Saskatchewan which was acquired by K+S for $470M. In addition, Mr. Abasov has extensive experience in the nuclear energy sector gained through his tenure as Senior VP at Energy Metals (acquired by Uranium One for $1.8B) and at Atomic Energy of Canada.

Millennial continues its preliminary preparations for the ramp up the Banio Potash Project with an initial team mobilizing to the project site in the coming weeks.

