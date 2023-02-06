Brazilian and US researchers have evaluated the water evaporation rate of a floating PV system on a Brazilian reservoir. They said that the 130 kW installation reduced evaporation by 60%, and claimed that a 5 MW system could save enough water for 196 people per year.From pv magazine Brasil Scientists from State University of Ponta Grossa in Brazil and the University of Louisiana in the United States have jointly investigated the impact of floating solar on the water evaporation rate in reservoirs. They used a 130 kW solar system on the Passaúna reservoir in the Brazilian state of Paraná as a case ...

