Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, reports significant growth in the number of retail stores carrying Komo products with an increase of over 100% in 3 months.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces a 100% increase in retail distribution since November of 2022, now available in 840 grocery retail locations across Canada. This impressive growth includes Loblaw's and Loblaws' banner stores and the addition of 50 new retail stores in January 2023, including Georgia Main Group (IGA West and Fresh St. Market), Sobey's West, Safeway and Freson Brothers locations in western Canada, and key natural accounts such as Boites à Grain in Quebec.

"Our focus has always been to provide high-quality, delicious plant-based meals and this growth in distribution demonstrates that more and more people are not only choosing our products as part of their diet but repeat purchases in national accounts such as Loblaw's banners continue to prove that families are welcoming Komo into their lives on weekly, and sometimes daily, basis," says William White, CEO of Komo. "We believe that convenient and wholesome plant-based food is the future of sustainable and healthy eating, and we are committed to making our products more accessible and convenient for consumers. We look forward to continued growth and expanding our reach in the coming months."

The plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over $162 billion, up from $29.4 billion in 2020, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence (BI). The report Plant-Based Foods Poised for Explosive Growth identifies growth locations for the plant-based foods market through 2030, as a global animal and dairy protein demand is poised to reach $1.2 trillion by then.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000-YUM / (236) 800-0986

