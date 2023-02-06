Cytta Corp.: Cytta Expands IGAN Sales and Marketing Executive Management Team

Mr. John Bristol is Appointed Vice President, Sales Introducing IGAN to America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Bristol has joined our executive team as Vice President, Sales. Mr. Bristol has had a very successful 25-year career in all sales management, services management, channel management, business development and executive leadership roles. Mr. Bristol has successfully provided technical business solutions, both in developing initial markets for new technologies for emerging companies as well as large public and international corporations. His talents are well suited to Cytta's needs as his focus is selling and leading teams to deliver complex technology-based solutions to business and government.

Mr. Bristol has extensive experience in the development of new accounts focused on enterprise document automation projects, B2B E-Commerce, Product Lifecycle Management, SAAS, and IT Outsourcing. He has also coordinated business operations through channel resellers, VARs, OEMs, and manufacturers.

Ms. Natalia Sokolova, Cytta's Chief Operating Officer said, "I am very pleased that my longtime associate Mr. John Bristol has agreed to bring his considerable skill set and experience to our new Cytta management team. Mr. Bristol has always demonstrated extremely strong results in the introduction of sophisticated technologies comparable to IGAN, which has led to extensive sales and more importantly, strong revenue growth." Ms. Sokolova further stated, "Mr. Bristol's client experience includes Federal, State, Municipal, Institutional, and industrial customers, which is the ideal mix for our IGAN introduction. Mr. Bristol is working diligently to create the sales and marketing models to make our IGAN technology ubiquitous in the US markets."

Mr. Bristol is also a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served as a First Responder (Aeromedical Evacuation Specialist) and was deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm. John was recently endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association during a run for State office. Mr. Bristol has both a B.S. Business Management degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Mr. John Bristol is available directly either by phone (612) 328-6511(please leave a message) or by email at JBristol@Cytta.com.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN 2.0 collaborative dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN 2.0 is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's products enable and empower the world to collaborate and consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. For more information, please visit cytta.com and the new Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos.

